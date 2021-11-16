Business in Dunmore gives back this holiday season

Greenery and gift shop launches annual Saint Joseph's Center Snowflake Ornament on Tuesday.

DUNMORE, Pa. — You can buy a Christmas ornament for your tree and help some folks at the same time.

Jerry's For All Seasons, a garden center and greenhouse in Lackawanna County, unveiled the third annual Saint Joseph's Center Snowflake Ornament on Tuesday.

The unveiling comes the same day as Saint Joseph's Center/WNEP-TV's "Go Joe 25" Day. "Go Joe" is the fundraising bicycle ride Newswatch 16's this morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker embarks upon each summer.

Proceeds from the sales of the ornament along with a portion of all other sales for the day benefit Saint Joseph's Center.

The center provides care to children and adults with developmental disabilities.

The ornament is proudly handmade in the USA from Pennsylvania sourced pewter.

Earrings and a matching pendant also accompany this year's ornament design.

If you'd like to order a Saint Joseph's Center Snowflake Ornament from Jerry's For All Seasons' website, click here.