Bus driver in deadly crash sent to state prison

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The bus driver at the wheel during a deadly crash in Lackawanna County has been sentenced to prison.
Charles Dixon was sentenced Monday to nine years, nine months to 20 1/2 years in state prison.
Dixon pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI in December.
Dixon was behind the wheel of a Big Red Bullet bus driving from Ithaca to New York City in October of 2018 when he veered off Interstate 380 in Covington Township and ended up in the woods.
The crash killed Rebecca Blanco, 33, of New York City. Blanco was a Cornell graduate and was starting a new job in New York City.