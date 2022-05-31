Fighting back against bullying in Scranton

A rise in fights and bullying at intermediate schools within the Scranton School District prompted this community effort.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Safety in schools continues to make headlines.

Here at home, parents and teachers from Scranton School District met to discuss a rash of violence and bullying at school.

"I strongly believe that things need to be taken a whole lot more seriously and people need to be held more accountable," said Tina Gonzales, Parent.

Teachers and parents here tell Newswatch 16, that this type of behavior has become popular entertainment amongst students with social media accounts dedicated to fights and attacks involving children.

This community effort is a way for parents and teachers to work together and bring concerns to the school board.

"I think for too long we've been lowering the bar. I think COVID was probably a really good excuse for a while but at this point, I think we need to raise the bar when it comes to academics but also when it comes to behavior and make sure that our students are safe," said Breeda Holmes, West Scranton Intermediate Teacher.

McKenna Gonzales is in fifth grade at South Scranton Intermediate.

She says what she sees and hears at school can be scary sometimes.

"I wish I wasn't being put into older kids' schools. Seeing older kids around my classrooms, and a bunch of kids walking by, there's a bunch of noise outside the classrooms. Then I heard a bunch of fights going on. A fight in the stairwell. I didn't like that and how that happened," said McKenna Gonzales, South Scranton Intermediate.

Scranton School District Teachers involved in this community outreach program plan to put on more events throughout the summer for parents.

Likewise, they are encouraging parents to attend the Scranton School Board Meeting planned for June 6th to continue this bullying and violence discussion.