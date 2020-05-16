Dangerous building begins to collapse

A building in Dickson City was ruled dangerous by the borough in 2019. A year later the building has begun to collapse.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The porch and awning of a building in Lackawanna County collapsed Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. along Maple Street in Dickson City.

The building was declared dangerous by the borough in September of last year.

Residents nearby are frustrated that nothing has been done with the building to make sure their neighborhood is safe.

"We've gone to council meetings and we've called the police multiple times, and council members, zoning officer, and borough manager. It was bound to happen," said Kenny Krouchick.