Brush fire risks loom for Scranton

The Scranton Fire Chief says a brush fire could pose a big problem in an urban setting.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The entire state is at an elevated risk level for wildfires, and officials are asking people to be extra careful, especially in cities.

Scranton Fire Chief John Judge says he's concerned because of the dry and breezy weather conditions.

Brush fires have been popping up all over the area, and Chief Judge says his department is on high alert.

"Our department is ready to handle if needed, and we have state resources that we can call on, DCNR, to assist with those, but it's something that we're watching very closely," he said.

Chief Judge said Scranton firefighters have already responded to calls this week for fires that started because of dry conditions.

"Some mulch fires that have started, and you know, that can be as simple as somebody improperly discarding the cigarette but can start that fire," he said.

The biggest concern for a brush fire in the city is how close the houses are to each other.

If a brush fire starts, the damage could be worse for surrounding homes.

"Houses in some sections of the city, you can walk in between two houses and outstretch your arms and touch both houses," Chief Judge said. "So a simple grass fire can end up endangering the residence pretty quickly."

Chief Judge asks people to take preventative measures and clean up anything that could start a fire. He also wants to remind residents about city ordinances.

"Even people out maybe burning debris, which is not permitted in the city, but sometimes they just do that," he said.

The state lists every county in our area in either a high or very high fire danger.

There are some counties in northeastern PA that are also under a burn ban.

State officials recommend no outdoor burning until the risk is lower.