Brothers share Leap Day birthday

One family welcomed their second Leap Day baby this Leap Year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A healthy baby boy was born at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton on February 29.



Judah Merkh's mom Hannah, of Clarks Summit, says Judah being a leap day baby wasn't part of the original birth plan.

"We were scheduled for an induction on Sunday so this wasn't really supposed to be in the plan but hey, sometimes it works out that way," said Hannah Merkh.



Judah was due almost two weeks ago. The new family of five planned to be at home celebrating big brother Jack's birthday.



"It's my first birthday!" said Jack Merkh.

Yep, that's right -- Jack is a Leap Day baby too.



Though he's actually four, this is the first time he's been able to celebrate on his real birthday.

The staff at Geisinger CMC was just as surprised as mom and dead.

"I actually did not think that Hannah would still be here in labor when I came in this morning because she was admitted yesterday," said Heather Mecone. "so it was a pretty nice surprise and then especially cool to have Baby Judah share his birthday with his brother."

"It`s pretty special to have leap day babies. We were not expecting to have two leap day babies, we were not expecting to have one leap day baby," said Stephen Merkh of Clarks Summit. "Both were supposed to be due mid-February but it just worked out that my wife went late for both of them."



Jack says he doesn't mind sharing his rare birthday with his little brother.

"It's also really nice because I only have to remember one birthday every birthday, every four years for two kids," said Stephen Merkh.



The Merkh's do have a plan for future celebrations. Judah will celebrate on February 28 and Jack's special day will be March 1.