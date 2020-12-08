Brothers serving in the Navy meet at sea

The Smith brothers from Dunmore are deployed in the same carrier fleet and had a unique meet up.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Lieutenant Jonathan Smith is a weapons officer aboard the USS Sterett. Ensign Shawn Smith is a nuclear limited-duty officer on the USS Nimitz.

When the brothers from Dunmore are deployed, they do their best to stay in touch. Being out at sea can sometimes make catching up a challenge.

"We e-mail each other probably a couple times a week. Just one-liners here and there. I know he's very busy over on the ship with work. We got to see each other in port on naval base Guam for a few days," said Jonathan.

Jonathan and Shawn happened to be deployed with the same carrier strike group back in May. It was short notice that the brothers, who chose different paths in the Navy, would have their paths cross.

"Just about a day or two before, I got an email from my brother that said, 'hey! come up and wave hello!'" said Shawn.

On May 21st, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, the Nimitz and Sterett made a scheduled fueling-at-sea and the brothers were able to be on deck and see each other.

"When I first reported on board, I didn't know we'd be crossing paths. It was just by happenstance that we had the unique opportunity to be able to do that," continued Shawn.

"I never thought we'd get to share this opportunity together. When he got picked up to become an officer and I heard he was going to be serving on board USS Nimitz, I knew immediately we'd be deploying together and it would be a great opportunity," said Jonathan.

The brothers say connecting with family and friends can be a challenge sometimes. With the help of Navy photographers on board the ships, I asked Shawn and Jonathan if they wanted to share a message with their loved ones.

"Just want to say hi to my mom and sister, my wife, Tara, and everyone else at home," said Shawn.