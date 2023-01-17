Brothers accused of beating man outside Scranton bar

The 62-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two brothers from Scranton are behind bars for an alleged fight outside a bar on Wyoming Avenue in the city.

Dylan Crusen, 28, and Brandon Crusen, 21, are accused of beating Michael Williams, 62, outside the Thirsty Elephant bar Friday night.

People inside the bar told police that Dylan Crusen and Williams started arguing inside. Then, surveillance video shows the brothers attacking Williams outside on the sidewalk.

Police say Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Crusen brothers are both behind bars, unable to post bail. They're due in court next week.