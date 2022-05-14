Brooks Mine reopens at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Brooks Mine at Nay Aug Park has reopened.
A group called the underground miners is in charge of the rehabilitation.
Brooks Mine was never a commercial operation, but large coal deposits do exist inside.
The 150-foot-long mine was built as a model in 1902 by Reese Brooks.
"It closed in 1975, hasn't been open since. We wanted a project for ourselves to show people what the insides of mines were like. Something a little bit different from the other mine tours. This place has a lot of character to it. Just a small, little mine. We thought it would be something our organization could do to give back to the community," said Chris Murley, Founder of Underground Miners.
There is still work to be done at the Brooks Mine.
