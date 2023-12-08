Brooks Mine opens for tours in Scranton

Hundreds came out Saturday for the grand reopening of the Brooks Coal Mine at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a blast from the past in Lackawanna County.

The Brooks Coal Mine at Nay Aug Park has reopened for public tours.

The mine has been closed for more than 40 years.

But they never took coal out of this mine; it was used for educational purposes.

A group of volunteers called the Underground Miners have spent the past year cleaning up and restoring the mine.

"We wanted the mine to be as authentic as it would have been in the 1920s, 30s, 40s, 50s. Not much has changed today. A bunch of guys in the group are active coal miners still, and we did the job just like they would have," said Chris Murley, Underground Miners.

More than 500 people stopped by for the grand re-opening of the mine in Scranton.