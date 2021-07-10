Bring a donation, get free baseball cards

MOOSIC, Pa. — Baseball fans came out to catch a RailRiders game and support the organization's Domestic Violence Awareness Night.
Fans were encouraged to bring items for the Women's Resource Center to PNC Field in Moosic.
Anyone who donated shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, or other personal hygiene products received exclusive Topps Baseball Card packs from the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation.
"So you know, helping out the RailRiders with a good cause, giving out some packs of cards. You know, just helping out any way we can. Anything we can do that helps out with anybody in the area, can help the kids out, help the area out. You know, we're more than willing to do that," said J.P. Mericle with Topps.
The RailRiders hosted the Mets on Saturday night.