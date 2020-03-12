Bright future for empty lots in Scranton

Neighborworks teamed up with the Lackawanna County Landbank and the city to clear away garbage and debris in four lots on Luzerne Street.

It's amazing, we haven't even done anything with the properties except clean them up which wasn't a small task but just getting them cleaned up, putting some grass seed down, putting a fence up, making them look nicer, we've heard from neighbors, from business owners, from folks in the city it's a huge improvement, they're excited just to see it cleaned up," said Todd Pousley of Neighborworks NEPA.