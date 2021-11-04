Bridge work to begin in Lackawanna County

The work will begin on April 19 and continue through the summer.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in part of Lackawanna County - PennDOT plans to begin bridge work near Clarks Summit next week.

Officials say work on the bridge located near Route 6 and Route 11 will continue throughout the summer.

The bridge will be down to one lane during construction.

During construction, the ramp leaving Clarks Summit will be closed, and traffic will be detoured down to Providence Road and then back onto the North Scranton Expressway.