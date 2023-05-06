Bridge work set for along Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Bridge work in Lackawanna County could impact your Monday commute.



Beginning at 8:45 a.m. there will be a lane restriction along Interstate 81 North at Exit 190.



That's near the Dickson City Main Avenue exit.



The restriction will continue through Exit 191-B for the Scranton Expressway.



Crews will be repairing bridge joints.



PennDOT expects the work to continue through 3:30 Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County.