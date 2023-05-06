Bridge work continues on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Continued bridge work along Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County may affect your commute starting Monday morning.
PennDOT crews are scheduled to work on bridge deck repair on I-81 South between the Clark Summit exit (194) and the Dickson City/Main Avenue exit in Lackawanna County.
Traffic is scheduled to be down to one lane in spots from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Check real-time conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.
PennDOT updates are available HERE.
