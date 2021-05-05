Bridge washed away in powerful storm, leaving residents stranded

Folks have been stranded for much of the day because Peaceful Valley Road is a dead-end street.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge along Peaceful Valley Road was washed out, leaving residents on the other side stranded.

Now crews are working on a temporary fix.

Crews have been hard at work since around 7 a.m.

They knew it was vital to start as soon as possible because Peaceful Valley Road is a dead-end street.

This bridge is the only way for residents who live on the other side to get out.

Workers say the bridge gave way after a nearby pond overflowed during last night's heavy rain.

That sent rushing water to the creek underneath the bridge.

"There's a pond up here and the water came over the dyke last night at one o'clock this morning and the pond breached the dyke and it wiped everything out," said Buzz Frazier, Scott Township Operator.

Crews say they should have this temporary fix completed, which means those residents who have been stranded can get out.