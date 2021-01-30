Bridge repairs to close part of Route 690 for two months

Beginning Monday, part of Route 690 in Lackawanna County will be closed for two months for bridge repairs.
The bridge is now closed, the work begins at 8:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
According to PennDOT, the work will continue through March on the bridge in Moscow.
The road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily from the intersection of Bryant Lane in Moscow Borough to the intersection of Foundry Road and Willow Street.
There will be a short detour in place.
The work is expected to take several weeks.