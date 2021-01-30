Bridge repairs to close part of Route 690 for two months

There will be a detour in place.

Beginning Monday, part of Route 690 in Lackawanna County will be closed for two months for bridge repairs.

The bridge is now closed, the work begins at 8:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

According to PennDOT, the work will continue through March on the bridge in Moscow.

The road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily from the intersection of Bryant Lane in Moscow Borough to the intersection of Foundry Road and Willow Street.

