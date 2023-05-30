Bridge inspections to slow traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

Lane restrictions will be in place on part of I-81 on Wednesday and Thursday, PennDOT said.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Bridge work along Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County may affect your commute starting on Wednesday morning.

PennDOT crews are scheduled to inspect bridges on both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-81 between the River Street/Moosic Street exit (184) in Scranton and the Davis Street/Montage Mountain Road exit (182) at the Scranton/Moosic line.

Traffic is scheduled to be down to one lane in spots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

PennDOT updates are available HERE.