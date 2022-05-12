Brewing up memories of Lexi Caviston

Last Minute Brewing is making up an IPA in memory of Caviston.

SCOTT, Pa. — A brewery in Lackawanna County is bottling something special.

Last Minute Brewing is once again brewing up an IPA called Always Give in memory of Lexi Caviston.

The 23-year-old from Scranton passed away in 2020 after a battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

"Brain cancer is one of the most challenging forms of cancer to treat. Unfortunately, it has a terrible prognosis. So being able to come together with the community and raise funds and awareness and honor my sister's memory is extremely important," said Ryan Caviston, Lexi's brother.

You can check out the brew this weekend at Last Minute Brewing.

The brewery is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, April 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday for noon to 8 p.m.

All the money raised will benefit StacheStrong, a non-profit dedicated to brain cancer research.