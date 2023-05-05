Breaking ground for new COLTS headquarters

SCRANTON, Pa. — The new COLTS facility will increase administrative and operations space by 22,000 square feet as well as provide 24,000 square feet of maintenance space, including vehicle wash stations.
There will also be an area for bus and van storage.
Officials say the $60 million project was made possible by PennDOT, the Federal Transit Authority, and Lackawanna County.
"We've been working towards this date for five years, and to see it get to this point knowing that hopefully, in 18 short months that we will have a brand new state-of-the-art facility is extremely exciting, and we're very grateful for our funders that are here with us today," said Tim McGrath, COLTS executive director.
Officials hope to have the new COLTS headquarters along North South Road completed in the fall of 2025.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.