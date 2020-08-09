Breaking down the numbers at University of Scranton

About half of the students who have tested positive at the University so far were asymptomatic. The positivity rate has hovered around 3 percent.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County saw a small increase in COVID-19 cases last week.

We now know that more than half of those cases came from the University of Scranton.

The University has been updating its active COVID-19 case numbers every week; the latest numbers show 64 students and 1 employee have tested positive in the past week.

University officials say this case level is "manageable" and it's what they expected to happen with their proactive approach to testing.

When we asked students at the University of Scranton how they feel about their age group being in the national spotlight right now, many of them had the same answer.

"It's a lot of pressure," said senior Cianna Kisailus.

"I mean there's definitely some pressure," said junior Alex Schwabe.

Some students feel as though they're being villainized, and unfairly bearing the brunt of the blame for rising case counts in some counties, including Lackawanna.

"There's definitely some people that always think we're not doing the right thing. But I mean, it's hard to know what the right thing is," said Schwabe.

For the last two weeks, about half of the students who tested positive at the University were asymptomatic.

The positivity rate has hovered around 3 percent.

To date, no students have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The University is conducting daily screenings. Any student who is taking a class on campus has to make an appointment, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

"I could get tested today, go hang out with someone tomorrow, probably be sick for three days, maybe have a sore throat, and be fine," said junior Anthony Seiga.

The school plans to do about 1,200 tests per week, so students should expect to be tested about 3 times this semester. If a student has symptoms though, they're asked to get tested through student health right away.

Students who are identified as close contacts of an infected person are asked to quarantine, either in a campus dorm or at home, for 2 weeks. They will not get tested unless they show symptoms.

"So when you see, like right now the University has been dropping off food bags to students that are in quarantine or isolation. So it's a little concerning when you see all of the quadmates around you getting isolated," said sophomore Matthew Simms.

"We're doing the best we can, just going to class, and just coming home and not trying to interact with too many people we don't really know," said senior Caitlin Gallagher.

"It's upsetting that you can't be with your friends and all the bars are shut down and senior year is usually where we all become a community together," said Kisailus.

University officials say students have been very cooperative so far.

But in a video message to students tonight, University President Father Pilarz said, if the number of cases increases dramatically this week, the school will consider switching to all virtual classes, at least for 2 weeks.