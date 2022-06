The teen was shot and killed at a home in Spring Brook Township.

MOSCOW, Pa. — State police have arrested two suspects in the shooting death of a teenager over the weekend.

Officers have not yet told us the name of the suspect.

According to police, 17-year-old Joseph Roberson, of Thornhurst, was shot and killed around midnight Saturday at a home on Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township.

