Breakfast with the Easter Bunny in Scranton

The Easter Bunny joined some fairytale friends to visit children at a breakfast in Scranton on Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was an interactive fairytale for some in Scranton Saturday morning when the Ritz Theater on Wyoming Avenue held a 'Breakfast with the Bunny' event.

The Easter Bunny was joined by some fairytale characters for the event that included many options for breakfast, crafts, and activities for children.

A bunny market and an opportunity to take pictures with the characters were also available.

"So this year is all about making sure everyone knows that the theater is open and active and we have a lot going on, especially for the ones and for families," said Sheri Melcher, CAPA Director.

Saturday's breakfast drew such a crowd that the theatre had to turn it into a Bunny lunch and hosted a third seating at 3 p.m.