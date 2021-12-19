Breakfast with Santa held in Lackawanna County

Families were treated to breakfast with the big guy in red on Sunday morning in Olyphant.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — On Sunday, Santa was a busy guy and made a few last-minute stops ahead of his busiest week of the year.

Families in Lackawanna Count were treated to breakfast with the big guy in red at The Keystone Stage in Olyphant.

Santa and girls and boys on the nice list dined on french toast, pancakes, and sausage.

Afterward, the kids were able to take a picture with the man of the hour and get in a few last-minute requests.

"So they get breakfast pancakes, french toast, sausage ham, and then the pictures with Santa and the Grinch," said Megan Gillette of Jessup.

Proceeds from the pictures will benefit Hope for Leukemia.