Breakfast with Santa goes on despite pandemic

The Knights of Columbus held their annual Breakfast with Santa event Sunday morning in Scranton.
This year's event looked a little different with pandemic restrictions.
Families were able to pick up their meals drive-thru style.
Volunteers served up pancakes, sausage, and other breakfast staples at St. Ann's Basilica.
Children were able to say hello to Santa however they were comfortable doing so.
"This isn't just about us, it's about the community. The Knights of Columbus are all about the community and we want the community members to be able to come out so that's why we did offer the drive-thru. It makes us all feel good, to know that we can offer drive thru, the kids if they are sitting in the car can see Santa and that we're all doing something great for one another during this holiday season," said organizer Brian Hallock.
While there were no professional photos with Santa due to social distancing concerns, visitors were still able to take pictures with Santa at a safe distance with their phones.