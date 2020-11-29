Breakfast with Santa goes on despite pandemic

"This isn't just about us, it's about the community. The Knights of Columbus are all about the community and we want the community members to be able to come out so that's why we did offer the drive-thru. It makes us all feel good, to know that we can offer drive thru, the kids if they are sitting in the car can see Santa and that we're all doing something great for one another during this holiday season," said organizer Brian Hallock.