Buying breakfast from Boy Scouts in Lackawanna County

The Boy Scout Troop 160 of Clarks Summit held the delicious drive-thru outside United Methodist Church on Morgan Highway in South Abington Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Folks were able to grab breakfast on the go Saturday morning thanks to a Boy Scout troop in Lackawanna County.

The Boy Scout Troop 160 of Clarks Summit held the delicious drive-thru outside United Methodist Church on Morgan Highway in South Abington Township.

$10 got you french toast, sausage, ham, and eggs.

"I've had such great experiences with this Troop! I remember we would go camping and play Uno til one in the morning. I've had some great times here and it's great to see everyone supporting us," said Ethan Cutillo, Scout Troop 160.