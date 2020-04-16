Bread Basket of NEPA feeding Lackawanna County

The nonprofit supports six food pantries throughout the county. Volunteers are working harder than ever to feed the community.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Bread Basket of NEPA has been working to end hunger since the 1980s, and now more than ever volunteers with the nonprofit are determined to feed the community.

In a time of so much uncertainty, volunteers are concerned they are going to start needing some help.

"There’s only so much grant money out there. I’ve done what I can, but I’m concerned it will run out, but we really rely on donations from the community, and right now I can’t have a fundraiser," said Bread Basket of NEPA executive director Phoebe Wilson.

So, the nonprofit is getting creative, running fundraisers online, rather than in person.

While the food pantry at Elm Park United Methodist Church is stocked, volunteers say they will keep working, although that has proven to be a challenge, too.

"Anyone that we can get that’s young and healthy helping us out. Normally at this particular pantry, there would be 10 people here and there’s three," Wilson explained.

One of those young and healthy volunteers is Grace Perechinsky.

She is a junior at St. Bonaventure University in upstate New York, but of course, she is home for the rest of the semester.

Although she is the one helping out, she thinks volunteering is actually helping her right now.

"You can really get caught up in the negatives of everything going on. So right now, I’m doing things that make me feel whole, and helping others like volunteering here helps me," the 21-year-old from Scranton said.

Bread Basket of NEPA actually supports six food pantries throughout Lackawanna County.

There are others in Archbald, Jessup, and Covington Township, too.

"There’s a big transportation issue, so it’s good to have them scattered throughout so everyone can have access," Wilson said.