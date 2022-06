Authorities say the victim was shot by a "negligent discharge" at the park on Sunday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities in Lackawanna County are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot at a park.

Police say it happened sometime Sunday. The boy was shot while at Lackawanna State Park, near Waverly.

The victim told police that the gun was fired accidentally by another juvenile.

Park officials say there is no threat to the public and that the park remains open.