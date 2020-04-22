Boy Scout troop wants to continue doing community service

The Dickson City scouts say they hope to get a lot of calls from people in need to pick up and deliver essential items.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Looking back at old pictures on the troop's Facebook page, there are countless memories captured of the scouts hiking, camping, and taking many other field trips.

But of course, all of those things have stopped for now for Troop 322 in Dickson City.

"It's been tough, we haven't done a lot us a troop, obviously with social distancing we can't get together. We are going to start meetings again on Zoom this week," Scout Leader Rick Pasko said.

So while the scout troop in Lackawanna County will start meeting again soon, virtually, they don't want to stop doing the one thing that's most important to the organization, community service.

"One of our scout oaths is to help the community. We always have service hours for the kids. They wanted to do something to help the community so this was a good way for us to do it," Pasko said.

The scouts are now trying to get the word out that they will pick up and deliver essential items like groceries or medicine to those who can't do it for themselves.

The scout leaders will do the shopping since grocery stores want to limit kids being inside right now, then the boys will do the delivering.

"Food is definitely an essential. If they can't get out to get it, we're there to help for anything else they may need," said Wayne Jones, a sophomore at Mid Valley High School.

Since kids are home from school right now and a bit bored, the scouts say they hope to get a lot of calls from people in need.

"We're able to give back to the community by helping the elderly who can't go out and get their own groceries or medicine," 15-year-old Ryan Pasko said.