Boy Scout sprucing up benches in Lackawanna County

Boy Scout Andrew Haser is sprucing up a part of Scranton as part of his service project to become an Eagle Scout.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Andrew Haser spent his Saturday refinishing benches around Courthouse Square in Scranton.

He sanded the benches with power tools and then repainted all 48.

Andrew wasn't alone, though fellow scouts and friends showed up to help out.

"I didn't care about how many people saw it, I just cared that people got to use it and got to understand this is what Scouting is meant for. It's meant to help the community and you don't want anything really in return," said Andrew, Boy Scout Troop 66.

Andrew is now one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout and those benches are looking better than ever in Scranton.