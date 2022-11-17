Boxing with seniors in Scranton

The non-profit Rock Steady Boxing wants to give people with Parkinson's a chance to improve their quality of life.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some seniors took to the boxing ring at the Telespond Senior Center.

Though boxing is usually seen as a combat sport, Kathy Reap with the non-profit Rock Steady Boxing says it can play a role in improving the balance of people diagnosed with Parkinson's.

The non-profit wants to give people with the disease a chance to improve their quality of life.

And they're doing that with a non-contact, boxing-based fitness curriculum.

"It just takes them out of their shell, and they just get caught up in it. It's just a great experience for them to experience something that they normally wouldn't in everyday life," said Brian Huges, Telespond Senior Services.

More than a dozen seniors participated in the event in addition to boxing techniques.