Box truck pulled from Lackawanna Lake

The truck may be connected to an ATM robbery from more than ten years ago.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle, that may have been underwater for a decade or more, re-surfaced and investigators say it may be involved in a criminal investigation.



State Park officials said the vehicle was found by a fisherman on Saturday using a boat sonar.

The device is usually used to detect fish, instead, it found a box truck.



According to police in Lackawanna County, that box truck may be connected to an ATM robbery in Scott Township from more than ten years ago.



Dive teams, search and rescue crews, the Emergency Management Agency, and state park officers worked to get it out of the water.

"We didn't know how long the vehicle was in the water for and we didn't know the condition of the vehicle or what was inside the vehicle at the time," said Chief DCNR Ranger Richard Bacon. "We had a lot of different things we had to work through before we were able to actually make the recovery for the vehicle."

The ranger said the box truck was found 30 yards off of the dock and 18 feet below the surface, and he said he and his team had a very hard time trying to get it out of the water.

"Once we had to remove it from the sediment and the mud it was in it caused some damage to the gas tanks and other parts of the vehicle which caused the leakage," Bacon explained.

That leakage is one problem park officials are working to contain.

As of now, crews are cleaning the area where the vehicle was recovered and by the dam, by using white sponges to absorb excess oil and gas.