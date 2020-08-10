Borough temporarily shuts down Circle Drive-In's outdoor concerts because of noise violations

The Circle Drive-In has had to get creative in order to turn a profit during the pandemic. But it's keeping some residents up at night.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The sign outside of the Circle Drive-in in Dickson City promotes a live Chase Rice concert scheduled to happen Friday night.

Starting in August, the drive-in started hosting live concerts, adapting to a sagging movie industry.

But right now, the fate of Friday's event is unclear.

Dickson City officials plan to temporarily shut down the concerts, not because of anything having to do with coronavirus restrictions, but because residents are complaining the concerts are too late and too loud.

"We certainly have a lot of people that enjoy the concerts, a lot of businesses that think it's an asset to have it here in the municipality, yet we're very sensitive to the residents' feelings that live here that have to listen to the music late at night and at the volume levels that it's currently at," said borough manager Cesare Forconi.

Officials say the drive-in has been cited for noise violations on multiple occasions over the last month, after more than 60 complaints.

Some of those complaints have come from the same people.

The Dickson City Borough Council voted on Wednesday to file a court order to stop outdoor concerts at the venue temporarily.

Members of the community are stepping in to save the events. An online petition has more than 3,000 signatures, and counting.

"I just don't want to see them try to shut down somebody who's trying to do something for the area and trying to give people some sign of life," said Daniel Winer of Jefferson Township, who has signed the petition and circulated it on social media. "It's not doing enough bad to kill a good thing."

"The supporters enjoy the music, it's something to do during the pandemic, which is great, you know, we want the drive-in to survive, they've been a great neighbor, a great part of the community, and we want to continue that relationship. They're working hard to correct the problem so they can move forward with it if possible," said Forconi.

The drive-in only has three live concerts left on its calendar before the end of the season.