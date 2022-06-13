Boozy ice cream business expanding

Boozy B's is adding a second location in downtown Scranton. The business offers ice cream with a kick

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pull up a seat at the bar and order a flight at Boozy B's. It's a summer treat with a twist.

"Probably our biggest summer hit is a blue raspberry lemonade and vodka. We also have a cotton candy and vodka, a coconut and white rum, a banana schnapps," Bianca Lupio said.

When Lupio and her co-owner Autumn Eckert discovered alcohol-infused ice cream was possible, they got right to work, experimenting with different recipes in their kitchens.

"It was a lot of eating ice cream, some good, some not so good! We just tried to see what mixed well the best." Lupio said.

Now they have it down to a science. Did you know peanut butter actually pairs great with tequila?

"People love it. I think people love the most that we do everything homemade. We make everything from scratch. You can really taste it. Put the alcohol aside; our ice cream, you can really tell that it's homemade. It's creamy, and it's just delicious."

The business has been doing so well since the women opened the parlor in 2019 that they're ready to add a second location. Boozy B's is now in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

"We love the area. We love how many small businesses are here and that it really does feel like a city," Lupio said.

The grand opening of the Scranton shop is this Friday from 2-10 p.m. Bring your ID because this ice cream is for adults only!

🎉We are so excited to announce our Grand Opening date for our Scranton Location!!! 🎉 June 17th we will be open at 2pm! 🍨🥂 Stop by for giveaways and prizes and catch HOT 97.1 from 5-7pm right outside! Posted by Boozy B's on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

