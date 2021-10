People could get the Pfizer vaccine, including the third dose booster shot or a flu shot at the Cedar Avenue clinic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Visitors to the South Side Farmer's market in Scranton on Saturday could get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wright Center teamed up with the farmer's market for a mobile clinic for shoppers.

People could get the Pfizer vaccine at the Cedar Avenue clinic, including the third dose booster shot or a flu shot.