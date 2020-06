A woman is accused of stealing approximately $40,000 from a doctor in Lackawanna County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A bookkeeper has been charged with stealing approximately $40,000 from a doctor in Lackawanna County.

Jessie Hughes of Simpson turned herself in at the Lackawanna County courthouse Monday morning.

A doctor in Scranton notified authorities after he noticed his payments were more than $35,000 lower last year than the year before.