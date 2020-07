A library in Lackawanna County had to get creative to host their annual book sale this year.

BLAKELY, Pa. — A library in Lackawanna County had to get creative to host their annual book sale.

The Valley Community Library in Blakely decided to make the sale drive-up style.

Folks could come by and grab a bag of books for only $5.

The bags were pre-packed by genre and each included a surprise assortment.