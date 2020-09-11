Book sale helps raise money for library in Lackawanna County

After the annual sale was delayed by the Coronavirus, the library made sure the proper precautions were in place to make the event happen.

BLAKELY, Pa. — The Valley Community Public Library in Blakely welcomed bookworms this weekend for a book sale to raise money for the library.

The annual sale was delayed this year due to COVID-19.

They decided to go ahead after quarantining all of the donated books that were on sale and making sure precautions were put in place to protect shoppers.

"This is all for the patrons. For them to get the opportunity to get a new author a new kind of book and see what we have here. Other people we have come an hour and a half away," said Lynda Gelik, Friends of the Valley Library.