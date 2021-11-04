x
Lackawanna County

Book sale benefits library in Lackawanna County

The event is the library's biggest fundraiser of the year.
Credit: WNEP

BLAKELY, Pa. — Valley Community Library hosted its Spring Book Sale on Sunday in Blakely.

Literature lovers scoured the books donated by the community.

Workers organize the books by genre and alphabetical order

Shoppers say there's always a great selection to fit any interest you might have.

"We come every year, and I don't know how they do it, but they're fantastic at setting the books up alphabetically. And the books are in great shape, so we get enough to read for at least six months until their next sale," said Arlene Kutch.

The book sale is the library's biggest fundraiser of the year.

All the money raised will help the library host more events for the community in Lackawanna County.

