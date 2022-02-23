Bolus truck convoy headed to Washington

Several vehicles left the Scranton area on Interstate 81 south Wednesday morning.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Local critics of Pres. Joe Biden left our area Wednesday morning for a trek to Washington DC, the first of several rolling protests planned over the next few weeks.

The convoy of cars and trucks is led by Scranton businessman Bob Bolus and some of his employees and friends.

They pulled out of a lot in Throop, drove through downtown Scranton, and got on Interstate 81 south.

They're planning to drive through Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon before going to the nation's capital, where they plan to circle the DC Beltway.

"I haven't made that decision yet," Bolus replied, when asked about parking in Washington. "I've talked to law enforcement around the road. This is peaceful. We're not looking for trouble. So, let them not create trouble, OK? No matter what it is, there's other convoys coming from all over the country."

"I call this the first wave," said Larry Loschiavo of Mount Pocono. "I'm gonna surf on in there!"

Other truck convoys are planning to travel to Washington DC in March. Bolus' convoy had about seven trucks and cars when it left Lackawanna County.