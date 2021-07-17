Body found in Scranton

Officials say the man was found on a sidewalk in the city's Green Ridge section.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A body was found along a sidewalk early Saturday morning in Scranton's Green Ridge section.

Officials say they were called to the corner of East Market Street and Dickson Avenue around 4 AM.

Officers say a passerby found the man's lifeless body lying on the sidewalk.

"We've seen a bunch of red lights and we figured "oh the cops got somebody!" And I came out for a cigarette, there's a dead body laying over there where the cops are. They were there for a while before the detectives or anything else showed," said Michael Cussen.

So far, the man has not been identified.