Body found in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A body was found along a sidewalk early Saturday morning in Scranton's Green Ridge section.
Officials say they were called to the corner of East Market Street and Dickson Avenue around 4 AM.
Officers say a passerby found the man's lifeless body lying on the sidewalk.
"We've seen a bunch of red lights and we figured "oh the cops got somebody!" And I came out for a cigarette, there's a dead body laying over there where the cops are. They were there for a while before the detectives or anything else showed," said Michael Cussen.
So far, the man has not been identified.
The coroner tells us an autopsy is planned for Sunday to determine what led to the man's death in Scranton.