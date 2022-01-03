Bocce ball championships in Lackawanna County

Carbondale, Abington Heights, and Wallenpaupack played for the top spot Tuesday night in a match held in Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Bocce Ball teams from Lackawanna and Wayne Counties battled it out Tuesday evening on the court.

It's all part of the Unified Bocce League Championships sponsored by the Special Olympics.

One of Carbondale Area's two teams took home the win.

Carbondale will represent our region at the Eastern Regional State Championships later this month at DeSales University.