A Christmas tradition in Scranton will look a little different this year and it will have a new home.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Businessman Bob Bolus holds a Christmas dinner for friends and for those who don't have a place to go on Christmas. But this year, the 27th annual dinner will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event starts at noon, but it will be takeout and delivery only. Organizers hope to deliver about 300 dinners.

Folks can also pick up their meals at the dinner's new location at Holy Cross Hall, Fifth Avenue and Broadway Street in Scranton.