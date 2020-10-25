Blood drive held in Scranton

The Junior League of Scranton hosted the blood drive at the historic Tripp House.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks were encouraged to donate blood in Scranton.

The Junior League of Scranton hosted a blood drive at the historic Tripp House on the city's west side.

This drive keeps a tradition the Junior League has held since the 1950s, helping the American Red Cross collect much needed blood donations.

"It's phenomenal! and it shows what our community is capable of. We live in a great community and they're always willing to give when there's an opportunity," said Gretchen Wintermantel.