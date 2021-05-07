Block party celebration in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Tents were set up along the 200 and 300 blocks of Penn Avenue in Scranton for a block party - sponsored by the Scranton Chamber of Commerce.



There was live music, entertainment for kids, and 80 vendors from the Lackawanna County area.



Vendors told Newswatch 16 this block party gave them a solid boost in business - after sales saw a significant dip during the pandemic.



“It's really nice to just see people in the city and all these small businesses here because everyone has been struggling with COVID, and seeing all these people here is really nice,” said Olivia Osborne with Osborne Specialties.



“It kind of helps promote us and gets us out there, so we think that's the best way to go,” said Leslie Cirilo with L&A City Touch.



People stopping through were encouraged to grab a bite to eat from nearby restaurants. Peculiar Kitchen is right on Penn Avenue in the middle of the action.



“It's been fantastic. A lot of people have been coming in and grabbing some take-out. We are trying to set up the menu for a little bit more fun and hand-held so a lot of people are coming for take-out so they can walk around, check out the bands, look at the local art,” said Eugene Philbin, owner of Peculiar Kitchen.



Masks were mandatory at the event.



Darlene Dinike was glad to get out and support her community.



“It's about time we're able to do something. All this pandemic has got everybody all bummed out and stuff. So, you know the kids, you know she just saw the Disney princesses and stuff, so she's like in her glory right now,” said Dinike of Scranton.



Scranton's block party here along Penn Avenue continues Saturday, starting at 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.