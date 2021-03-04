Blessing Easter baskets in Olyphant

More than seventy-five families got their Easter baskets blessed on Saturday.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — It would not be Easter without the baskets.

More than seventy-five families came out to Saint Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Church in Olyphant for the traditional Easter Basket Blessing on Saturday afternoon.

The priest blessed baskets filled with sweets and treats at the church along North River Street.

"Finally, finally. A bit of normality is coming into our lives, and the Christian tradition is the Christian tradition, you know. It's been celebrated for thousands of thousands of years," said George and Rosemary Martynuk.