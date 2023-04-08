Blessing baskets in Olyphant

Folks could come to the place of worship on River Street and bless the baskets they plan to give as gifts on Easter.

"We come out every year because we belong to St. Cyril's church, and it's been a tradition for my whole family from when we were like yo high. So we come every year because we want to carry it on with our family and their families and grandchildren," said Jeannie Cucura of Peckville.