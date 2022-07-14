Blankets donated to cancer patients in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Yes, it's summer and it's hot out.
But area cancer patients were grateful to receive gifts of warmth.
Dozens of blankets were delivered to Geisinger CMC in Scranton.
The donation is part of Minooka Subaru's "Love to Care" program.
The dealership teamed up with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to make it all happen.
"We love helping out in the community anywhere we can but especially when people are in need such as this any little bit you can do for someone who is you know at the bottom is always a good thing," said Joseph Corbett of Minooka Subaru.
A personal message of hope was included with each blanket donated to cancer patients.
