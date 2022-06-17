Black Scranton Project gears up for Juneteenth Jubilee

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The non-profit the Black Scranton Project is observing Juneteenth in a way that will bring people of all cultures together.

Sunday marks the fourth year for the Juneteenth Jubilee in Scranton.

Organizers invite the community to come out for a day of food, live music, vendors, and other local resources.

The day is also a special one for the Black Scranton Project as the non-profit celebrates its third anniversary of empowering the community.

"So we just want to remind our Scranton community of the black history and culture that is here but also the national recognition of that and have a beautiful day celebrating the Black Scranton Project," said Black Scranton Founder Glynis Johns.

The Jubilee kicks off Sunday at noon on North Main Avenue in Scranton. This year the block party is expanded onto Market Street. For more information check out Black Scranton Project's website.