Bear killed in Lackawanna County

Game wardens are trying to find the person who shot a bear in Clifton Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Someone shot a bear in Lackawanna County and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is trying to find out who did it.

The Game Commission said a male black bear weighing about 400 pounds was killed in the area of Bentler Road in Clifton Township last week.

Game wardens said its injuries were consistent with an animal being shot with a firearm. The time of death is believed to be between 10:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.