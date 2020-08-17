Bear killed in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Someone shot a bear in Lackawanna County and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is trying to find out who did it.
The Game Commission said a male black bear weighing about 400 pounds was killed in the area of Bentler Road in Clifton Township last week.
Game wardens said its injuries were consistent with an animal being shot with a firearm. The time of death is believed to be between 10:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online.